Byrneville Elementary To Hold Kindergarten Parent Orientation On Monday

Byrneville Elementary School will hold a kindergarten parent orientation meeting on Monday.

Parents can join Byrneville teachers for an informational session explaining what to expect from kindergarten next school year. Tips will also be presented on things to do to help a child be prepared to exceed.

The meeting will take place at 5-6 p.m. Monday at Byrneville Elementary, 1600 Byrneville Road.

Pictured: Byrneville Elementary School 2022 Teacher of the Year Ashley Slade with her kindergarten class. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.