Braves Snap Blue Wahoos’ Winning Streak At Seven

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got a stellar start from Jeff Lindgren, but saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-2 loss to the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday night.

Lindgren allowed only one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings, striking out four batters and facing only one over the minimum.

The Blue Wahoos, playing for the first time in six days, turned a leadoff double from Luis Aviles Jr. into the game’s first run in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Griffin Conine. That lead held through the middle innings, but Mississippi starter Alan Rangel kept the Blue Wahoos from adding any more.

In the seventh, the Blue Wahoos’ usually dependable bullpen had an off night. Josh Simpson, who entered with 18.2 scoreless innings to start his season, allowed a single and a pair of walks to load the bases before Riley Delgado hit a two-out, two-run single to put the Braves in front 2-1.

J.D. Orr led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, and swiped second and third base on consecutive pitches before coming home on a sacrifice fly from José Devers to tie the game 2-2. The Blue Wahoos got a leadoff walk in the eighth against Justin Yeager (W, 1-0), but left him aboard to send the game to the ninth still tied.

In the ninth, Anthony Maldonado (L, 1-2) issued back-to-back leadoff walks before Jacob Pearson hit a go-ahead RBI double off the right field wall. Andrew Moritz followed with a two-run single past a drawn-in infield to extend the Mississippi lead to 5-2. Justin Maese (S, worked a perfect bottom of the ninth to lock down the save.

The Blue Wahoos’ seven-game winning streak, their longest streak since 2018, came to a close as their division lead shrank to 2.5 games with 29 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos