Braves Beat The Wahoos 13-9

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fought to the final out, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but dropped Thursday’s game to the Mississippi Braves by a score of 13-9.

Zach McCambley (L, 2-3) allowed three runs, all unearned, over 5.0 innings, but the Pensacola bullpen struggled mightily after his departure. Mississippi put up six runs in the sixth against Brady Puckett and four in the eighth against A.J. Ladwig, making difficult debuts for the two newest Blue Wahoos relievers.

Michael Harris II chopped a two-run single in the second inning to give the M-Braves the game’s first lead, but J.D. Osborne got a run back for Pensacola in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single. After an unearned run came home against McCambley in the fourth, Luis Aviles Jr. brought the game to 3-2 with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Darius Vines (W, 3-2) struck out eight Pensacola batters over 5.0 innings, and witnessed his offense break the game open in the sixth. Puckett allowed RBI doubles to Trey Harris and Yariel Gonzalez, and saw Colton Hock let in all three of his inherited runners on RBI singles from Jalen Miller and Andrew Moritz for a six-run frame.

Ladwig allowed three doubles and a two-run homer to Miller in the eighth, giving the M-Braves four insurance runs and a 13-2 edge. The first five Pensacola batters reached in the ninth, and Paul McIntosh hit a three-run homer to bring the score to 13-9, but Justin Yeager entered for the final two outs to put an end to the rally and the ballgame.

Troy Johnston was 2-for-5 with a pair of singles, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. At 3:11, the game was Pensacola’s first nine-inning game of more than three hours since pitch clock rules were implemented in mid-April.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos’ division lead has fallen to 2.5 games over Mississippi and Biloxi with 27 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos