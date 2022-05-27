Braves Beat The Wahoos 13-9

May 27, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fought to the final out, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but dropped Thursday’s game to the Mississippi Braves by a score of 13-9.

Zach McCambley (L, 2-3) allowed three runs, all unearned, over 5.0 innings, but the Pensacola bullpen struggled mightily after his departure. Mississippi put up six runs in the sixth against Brady Puckett and four in the eighth against A.J. Ladwig, making difficult debuts for the two newest Blue Wahoos relievers.

Michael Harris II chopped a two-run single in the second inning to give the M-Braves the game’s first lead, but J.D. Osborne got a run back for Pensacola in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single. After an unearned run came home against McCambley in the fourth, Luis Aviles Jr. brought the game to 3-2 with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Darius Vines (W, 3-2) struck out eight Pensacola batters over 5.0 innings, and witnessed his offense break the game open in the sixth. Puckett allowed RBI doubles to Trey Harris and Yariel Gonzalez, and saw Colton Hock let in all three of his inherited runners on RBI singles from Jalen Miller and Andrew Moritz for a six-run frame.

Ladwig allowed three doubles and a two-run homer to Miller in the eighth, giving the M-Braves four insurance runs and a 13-2 edge. The first five Pensacola batters reached in the ninth, and Paul McIntosh hit a three-run homer to bring the score to 13-9, but Justin Yeager entered for the final two outs to put an end to the rally and the ballgame.

Troy Johnston was 2-for-5 with a pair of singles, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. At 3:11, the game was Pensacola’s first nine-inning game of more than three hours since pitch clock rules were implemented in mid-April.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos’ division lead has fallen to 2.5 games over Mississippi and Biloxi with 27 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Mississippi Braves on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 