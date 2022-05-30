Blue Wahoos Drop Fourth Consecutive Game, Drop From First Place

May 30, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 7-2 to the Mississippi Braves in their series finale on Sunday afternoon, dropping their fourth game in a row and relinquishing control of first place in the South Division.

Griffin Conine homered for the second consecutive game and the seventh time this season, but his two-run blast was not nearly enough against Alan Rangel (W, 2-1) and the red-hot Braves.

Mississippi used three singles in the second inning to take the early 1-0 lead against Jeff Lindgren (L, 0-1), as Trey Harris brought home CJ Alexander with a two-out base hit. Conine’s homer in the bottom of the second gave the Blue Wahoos a brief 2-1 lead, but the M-Braves quickly evened things up in the third on a run-scoring double play off the bat of Yariel Gonzalez.

Jalen Miller’s RBI double in the fourth inning put Mississippi ahead 3-2, and two Lindgren walks in the fifth turned into a pair of insurance runs as Drew Lugbauer delivered an RBI single and Alexander lifted a sacrifice fly.

Josh Simpson struggled with his command in relief of Lindgren, issuing a walk, hit batsman and a pair of wild pitches before allowing a two-run double to Andrew Moritz in the sixth. That was more than enough support for Rangel and the M-Braves bullpen, who did not allow a hit after the fifth inning.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos have fallen 0.5 games behind Mississippi in the South Division with 24 to play in the first half.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos continue their homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

