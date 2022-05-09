Updated: Acetylene Tank Catches Fire In Construction Area At Tate High School

May 9, 2022

Firefighters responded to Tate High School Monday afternoon for a reported acetylene tank fire.

The tank for an acetylene torch caught fire in the construction zone for the new Agriscience Building in front of the Fryman Gym.

“Since we cannot turn off the tank (due) to the burned-off valve, we’re waiting for the fire to burn out,” Escambia County Fire Rescue spokesperson Davis Wood said just after 3 p.m. “We have two units and a battalion chief standing by monitoring the situation.”

The fire was reported to be extinguished just before 4 p.m.

There were no structures threatened and no injuries reported. Everyone was evacuated from the immediate area.

Common construction uses for an acetylene torch include heating, cutting and welding.

Pictured: An acetylene tank fire Monday afternoon at Tate High School. Firefighters were unable to turn off the tank because the valve burned off before they were called. But they were able to remove a second tank (pictured below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 