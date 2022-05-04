A Warmer Wednesday, Very Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.