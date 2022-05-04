A Warmer Wednesday, Very Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Shower
May 4, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
