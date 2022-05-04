A Warmer Wednesday, Very Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Shower

May 4, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm.  Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 