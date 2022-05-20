No Serious Injuries In Early Morning Wreck On Highway 97 In Molino

May 20, 2022

There were no serious injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Highway 97 in Molino.

The crash involving a car and a pickup truck happened about 2:30 a.m. on Highway 97 about one-third of a mile north of Highway 29.  The car blocked northbound Highway 97, while the pickup truck came to rest in a shallow ditch in front of a residence following the crash.

Both drivers reportedly refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 