30-Year Council Member Marie McMurray Honored With Murals At Century Park

The concession building at Marie McMurray Park in Century now has two murals honoring its namesake, a former longtime council member

Marie McMurry served on the South Flomaton then the Century Town Council for 30 years. She passed away in 2010 at age 84.

Her daughter, Sandra McMurray Jackson, now sits on the council and commissioned murals on each side of the Pond Street park’s concession stand.

“As her daughter, it makes me feel proud. It makes me feel good to pass by here,” Jackson said. “Not only was the park named after my mother, but to see her picture up here and it could stay for generations..it makes me feel good. I hope that the residents of Century, it makes them proud too because it brightens up the community.”

The murals were painted at Jackson’s expense by Pensacola artist Carter Gaston.

“He asked me what did she love. I said she loved flowers, so he painted her picture surrounded by flowers,” Jackson said. “I picked that picture because that was the picture that we had on her obituary. The picture on the other side, that was a glamour shot picture when I was working with the Department of Corrections. They dressed her up in her purple, her purple hat and all that.”

As our interview wound to a close, Jackson stood in front of the painting of her mother. She reached out and touched her face on the concrete block wall.

“I know my mom will be proud. I know she will.”

Pictured: Murals honoring 30-year council member Marie McMurray at the Marie McMurray Park on Pond Street in Century, and her daughter, current council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.