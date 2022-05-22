No Serious Injuries In Crash Involving Fire Department Vehicle In Cantonment

There were no serious injuries in a three vehicle crash involving an Escambia County Fire Rescue vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment.

The three vehicles collided at the intersection of Tate and Kingsfield roads about 2:30 p.m. An Escambia County employee reportedly received a very minor injury.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released details on how the crash occurred.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.