No Serious Injuries In Crash Involving Fire Department Vehicle In Cantonment

May 25, 2022

There were no serious injuries in a three vehicle crash involving an Escambia County Fire Rescue vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment.

The three vehicles collided at the intersection of Tate and Kingsfield roads about 2:30 p.m. An Escambia County employee reportedly received a very minor injury.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released details on how the crash occurred.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 