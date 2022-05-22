Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2022

May 25, 2022

Tate High School has named the top of the Class of 2022.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Jenna Kathryn Bennett (pictured left) with a GPA of 5.283. Salutatorian is Kaitlyn Rose Williams with a 5.245 GPA.

The Tate High School Class of 2022 graduates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Top 10%  honors graduates are as follows:

  1. Jenna Kathryn Bennett
  2. Kaitlyn Rose Williams
  3. Allison Haley Baer
  4. Fletcher Reese Howard
  5. Mikayla Marie Porter
  6. Margaret Marie Darbyshire
  7. Carter James Pitts
  8. Alyssa Ann Daniels
  9. Danica Riddell
  10. Brianna S Perea
  11. Dylainie Charlery
  12. Mikaela Gabriele Infante Lara
  13. Elise Claire Grissom
  14. Addison Charles Jenkins
  15. Kaya Rose McKay
  16. Michael Perez
  17. Rikki Jayden Camacho
  18. Cooper Bryant McKinney
  19. Kaitlyn Lorraine Stephens
  20. Natalie Renee Gaddy
  21. Holly Marie Phillips
  22. Cody N Alltop
  23. Elias G Ray
  24. Jenna Lynn Banta
  25. Kaleigh L Chism
  26. Gabrielle Cyprienne Gryskiewicz
  27. Kayla Denelle Le Tolbert
  28. Jefferson Jiang
  29. KaleighAnne Viado Villanueva
  30. Paige Rhyan Foxworth
  31. Dalton Wayne Etheridge
  32. James Austin Goolsby
  33. Sarah Marie Cook
  34. Grier Alexander Locke
  35. Amara Layne Wynder
  36. Jaxson Todd Stafford
  37. Jordan Cochran
  38. Brianna Lynn Wilson
  39. Grace Madison Neal
  40. Alaina Grace Shuey
  41. Emma Grace Schelling
  42. Madison Faith Sheets
  43. Melissa Renee Holland Schauer

