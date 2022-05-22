Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2022
May 25, 2022
Tate High School has named the top of the Class of 2022.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Jenna Kathryn Bennett (pictured left) with a GPA of 5.283. Salutatorian is Kaitlyn Rose Williams with a 5.245 GPA.
The Tate High School Class of 2022 graduates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Top 10% honors graduates are as follows:
- Jenna Kathryn Bennett
- Kaitlyn Rose Williams
- Allison Haley Baer
- Fletcher Reese Howard
- Mikayla Marie Porter
- Margaret Marie Darbyshire
- Carter James Pitts
- Alyssa Ann Daniels
- Danica Riddell
- Brianna S Perea
- Dylainie Charlery
- Mikaela Gabriele Infante Lara
- Elise Claire Grissom
- Addison Charles Jenkins
- Kaya Rose McKay
- Michael Perez
- Rikki Jayden Camacho
- Cooper Bryant McKinney
- Kaitlyn Lorraine Stephens
- Natalie Renee Gaddy
- Holly Marie Phillips
- Cody N Alltop
- Elias G Ray
- Jenna Lynn Banta
- Kaleigh L Chism
- Gabrielle Cyprienne Gryskiewicz
- Kayla Denelle Le Tolbert
- Jefferson Jiang
- KaleighAnne Viado Villanueva
- Paige Rhyan Foxworth
- Dalton Wayne Etheridge
- James Austin Goolsby
- Sarah Marie Cook
- Grier Alexander Locke
- Amara Layne Wynder
- Jaxson Todd Stafford
- Jordan Cochran
- Brianna Lynn Wilson
- Grace Madison Neal
- Alaina Grace Shuey
- Emma Grace Schelling
- Madison Faith Sheets
- Melissa Renee Holland Schauer
