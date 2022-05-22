Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2022

Tate High School has named the top of the Class of 2022.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 is Jenna Kathryn Bennett (pictured left) with a GPA of 5.283. Salutatorian is Kaitlyn Rose Williams with a 5.245 GPA.

The Tate High School Class of 2022 graduates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Top 10% honors graduates are as follows: