14,000 Escambia Voters Need To Update Their ID Information

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections is mailing letters to voters whose registration records do not include key identification information.

The Elections Office is sending the letter to more than 14,000 voters whose voter registration records do not include either a Florida driver’s license number, state ID card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters who have registered to vote since 2006 were required to provide this information when registering.

Some voters who registered prior to 2006 are missing this information from their records. A recent change in Florida law now requires election offices to verify one of these numbers before updating voter addresses submitted electronically or by phone, or processing Vote-by-Mail ballot requests.

The easiest, fastest, and most secure way for a voter to provide the ID information is through Florida’s online voter registration system. Using RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, a voter can update their record in just a few minutes and provide the missing information. Alternatively, voters can complete the form enclosed with the letter and return it using the included postage-paid envelope or may visit the Elections Office in person. Under Florida law, this part of a voter’s record is confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections by email at soe@escambiavotes.gov, or by phone a (850) 595-3900.