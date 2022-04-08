Weekend Events: Barrineau Park Spring Gathering, Scout Yard Sale, Flomaton Spring Bazaar, Egg Hunts

Here are some Saturday events planned in the North Escambia area this weekend:

Scout Yard Sale

Troop 430, Pack 430 Scout yard sale, April 8 & 9 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6915 Highway 29, Molino. Toys, clothing, decor, furniture, antiques, tools and much more.

Farm Share Food Distribution In Century

Farm Share food distribution, Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m. at 440 East Hecker Road in Century. Walk-up and drive-thru; vehicles can begin lining up at 7:30 a.m. No eligibility requirements. Sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, Commissioner Steven Barry, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens and other community partners.

Barrineau Park Historical Society Spring Gathering

Barrineau Park Historical Society Spring Gathering at the Barrineau Park Community Center on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Live music, crafts, car show, bouncy house and more. Free. Spaghetti lunches will be available for purchase. (850) 587-2829.

St. Luke UMC Little Peeps Egg Hunt

St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1394 East Nine Mile Road will hold a Little Peeps Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 9 from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Along with the egg hunt, there will be bounce houses, food, crafts, facing paiting and animals.

Flomaton Spring Bazaar

The Town of Flomaton Spring Bazaar will be April 9 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hurricane Park, 21001 Highway 31. Food, kiddie train, bouncy houses, music and more. Easter Egg Dash with Easter Bunny at 10 a.m.

Maritime Park Easter Egg Hunt

Four Easter egg hunts will be held on April 9 at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola. 10 a.m. – Sensory-friendly Egg Hunt, ages 3-10. 11 a.m. – ages 3-4; 11:30 a.m. – ages 5-7; Noon – ages 8-10. Admission is free, but participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for Manna.

