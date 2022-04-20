Wahoos Open Homestand With Loss To The Montgomery Biscuits

Jerar Encarnacion hit his third home run of the season as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 5-1 to the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night.

Encarnacion, who had two of his team’s three hits on the evening, has now homered in three of his past six games to tie Hayden Cantrelle for the team lead.

George Soriano allowed one run on five hits over 4.0 innings, surrendering a leadoff triple to Brett Wisely and RBI single to Greg Jones in the third inning. He departed with the game tied 1-1.

Parker Bugg (L, 1-1) allowed a leadoff double to Jones to begin the fifth, and an RBI single from Curtis Mead pushed across the eventual game-winning run. Bugg worked out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out three consecutive Montgomery batters, but the damage was done.

Jose Lopez (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Biscuits in relief of starter Michael Mercado, who allowed only the Encarnacion solo homer over 3.2 innings. Lopez worked 2.1 scoreless frames, including an immaculate inning in the fifth that saw J.D. Osborne, Ray-Patrick Didder and Hayden Cantrelle strike out on only nine pitches.

Montgomery added insurance in the seventh on a Grant Witherspoon two-run single, and in the ninth on a solo homer from Kameron Misner. Andrew Gross (S, 1) got the final six outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night.