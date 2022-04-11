Wahoos Falls 3-1 To Biloxi

Bryan Hoeing struck out 10 batters in a dominant Double-A debut as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their series finale to the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-1.

Hoeing (L, 0-1) scattered 7 singles over 5.2 innings, but fell victim to a pair of errors and three unearned runs as the Blue Wahoos were swept in their season-opening three-game series.

Biloxi used a pair of infield singles in the first inning to load the bases against Hoeing before a Felix Valerio grounder to shortstop to Luis Aviles Jr. was misplayed into the game’s first run.

Paul McIntosh evened the score 1-1 in the fourth inning with his second home run of the season, but the Shuckers got back to work in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

An error from third baseman Bubba Hollins put Gabe Holt aboard to begin the inning, and a single put runners at the corners before a wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run. Felix Valerio delivered a two-out RBI single to extend the Biloxi lead to 3-1, though an outfield assist from right fielder Griffin Conine ended the inning and prevented further damage.

The Blue Wahoos got scoreless relief from Jefry Yan, Josh Simpson and Eli Villalobos to keep the game within reach, but were unable to capitalize on three Biloxi errors thanks to effective long relief from Biloxi’s Tyler Herb (W, 1-0). Pensacola loaded the bases in the ninth against the righty before Victor Victor Mesa grounded into a game-ending double play.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos travel to Madison, Alabama for their first road trip of the season against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.