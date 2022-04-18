Wahoos Fall To Trash Pandas 1-0 In 11 Innings

Bryan Hoeing twirled 7.1 scoreless innings and continued his dominant start to the 2022 season, but didn’t receive any run support as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 1-0 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon.

In the bottom of the 11th, after several missed opportunities to break through on offense, Pensacola allowed a walk-off single to Preston Palmeiro for the only run of the game.

Hoeing, who allowed only three unearned runs over 5.2 innings in his Double-A debut last Sunday, was even better his second time around. With six strikeouts and only four hits over 7.1 shutout frames, he became the first Blue Wahoos starter to record an out in the eighth inning since Jhoan Duran in 2019 and recorded the longest appearance for any starter in the Southern League this season.

Rocket City starter Coleman Crow was solid, turning in 4.0 scoreless innings before handing things off to the bullpen. Pensacola’s Paul McIntosh added two more hits to keep his league-leading batting average at .500, and Cobie Fletcher-Vance registered two hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Defense continued to be a challenge for the Blue Wahoos, as Hoeing overcame two of his own throwing errors and Andrew Nardi was forced to work around a Fletcher-Vance throwing error to keep the game scoreless in the eighth. Neither team could push a run across in the 10th, and Luis Ledo (W, 1-1) stranded Pensacola’s placed runner at third base a second time in the top of the 11th. Colton Hock (L, 0-1) got one out in the bottom of the 11th before Palmeiro grounded his walk-off single to right field.

The Blue Wahoos return to action on Tuesday as they begin a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos