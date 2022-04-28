Wahoos Blanked In Biloxi

April 28, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got another solid start from Cody Mincey, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 2-0 to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night.

A two-run homer from Joey Wiemer in the first inning gave Biloxi an early lead, and Shuckers starter Tyler Herb (W, 2-1) struck out eight over 6.0 scoreless innings as he kept the Blue Wahoos at bay.

Mincey (L, 0-1) recovered to complete 5.0 innings on only 70 pitches, but the early home run was too much to overcome.

Pensacola got a pair of singles from Luis Aviles, Jr., a single from Troy Johnston and a double from Griffin Conine in their second shutout loss of the season. A trio of lefty relievers – Josh Simpson, Andrew Nardi and Jefry Yan – struck out five Biloxi batters over 3.0 scoreless innings for the Blue Wahoos. Robbie Hitt (S, 1) worked a tidy ninth to earn the save.

The game was played in just over two hours, the fastest game for the Blue Wahoos this season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

