Two Injured In Highway 29, Molino Road Crash

April 14, 2022

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Molino.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Highway 29 at Molino Road, where a SUV apparently rear-ended a passenger car.

Two people were reportedly transported by Escambia County EMS, one as a “trauma alert”.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 