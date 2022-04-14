Two Injured In Highway 29, Molino Road Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Molino.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Highway 29 at Molino Road, where a SUV apparently rear-ended a passenger car.

Two people were reportedly transported by Escambia County EMS, one as a “trauma alert”.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.