Tate Lady Aggies Get Big 18-3 Senior Night Win Over Washington

April 27, 2022

The Tate Lady Aggies earned a big 18-3 senior night win over Washington Tuesday night.

Jordan Smith earned the win in the circle for Tate, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out three.

Courtney Lundquist and Kennedy Turner led the Lady Aggies at the plate with three hits each. Christina Mason and Sophia Jones had two hits each.  Karea Wine, Jordan Smith and Michayla Kent each had a hit.

Before the game, Tate honored seniors Sophia Jones, Aaliyah Jordan, Michayla Kent, Courtney Lundquist, Christina Mason and Kennedy Turner.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 