Tate Lady Aggies Get Big 18-3 Senior Night Win Over Washington

The Tate Lady Aggies earned a big 18-3 senior night win over Washington Tuesday night.

Jordan Smith earned the win in the circle for Tate, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out three.

Courtney Lundquist and Kennedy Turner led the Lady Aggies at the plate with three hits each. Christina Mason and Sophia Jones had two hits each. Karea Wine, Jordan Smith and Michayla Kent each had a hit.

Before the game, Tate honored seniors Sophia Jones, Aaliyah Jordan, Michayla Kent, Courtney Lundquist, Christina Mason and Kennedy Turner.