Tate Grad Jordan Chase Torrez Competes On American Idol Sunday And Monday Nights

Tate High School graduate Jordan Chase Torrez is set to appear on American Idol Sunday and Monday nights.

On Sunday, he will find out who his duet partner will be for the duets challenge in Hollywood.

Torrez is a 2019 graduate of Tate High School.

American Idol airs locally from 7-9 p.m. both Sunday and Monday on WEAR 3.