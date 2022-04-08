Tate Gets Central Florida Win; Northview Falls To Pine Forest; Northview Softball Beats Central

Tate 5, Mitchell 3

After a 400 mile road trip, the Tate Aggies defeated Mitchell High School 5-3 Thursday night in New Port Richey, Florida (near Tampa).

Josiah Glodfelter went five innings for the Aggies He allowed three runs and six hits while striking out nine. Ethan McAnally and Dalton Biggs both pitched one inning, allowing no hits and no runs.

Drew Reaves and Kirk Mosley led the Aggies at the plate. Clif Quiggin, Bray Touchstone, Frankie Randall, Jay Davis and Cade Kelly each added a hit for Tate.

Pine Forest 13, Northview 10

The Pine Forest Eagles topped the Northview Chiefs 13-10 Thursday night in Pensacola.

Cason Burkett pitched four innings for the Chiefs, giving up five runs and five hits, striking out five. Jamarkus Jefferson and Ethan Collier pitched in relief.

Kaden Odom and Josh Landis led Northview at the plate with two hits apiece. Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Jefferson, Collier and Trent Knighten each added one hit.

SOFTBALL

Northview 9, Central 1

The Northview Lady Chiefs defeated Central 9-1 Thursday night.

In seven innings, Emma Gilmore allowed four hits and one run while striking out 11.

Chloe Ragsdale homers for the Chiefs in the second inning.

Payton Gilchrist, Kaylin Watson, Aubrey Stuckey, Alana Roberson and Kayla Golson also added one hit each for Northview.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.