Tate Ends Regular Season With Win Over Gulf Breeze; Playoffs Begin Monday

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated Gulf Breeze 4-2 Friday evening.

Jordan Smith went seven innings for Tate, allowing two runs and 10 hits while striking out four.

Sophia Jones, Courtney Lundquist, Kara Wine, Lacy Wilson and Michayla Kent each had one hit for the Lady Aggies.

The No. 4 Lady Aggies (11-13, 3-4) will host No. 5 Crestview (7-16, 0-8) at 6 p.m. Monday as the 1-6A playoffs begin.