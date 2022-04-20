Tate Beats Washington; Escambia Tops Northview

Tate 11, Washington 1

The Tate Aggies beat Washington 11-1 Tuesday night.

Ethan McAnally went for a complete game for Tate, giving up one run and three hits while striking out two.

Bray Touchstone, Cade Kelly, Madox Land, Clif Quiggins and Drew Reaves each had one hit for the Aggies.

Escambia 14, Northview 3

The Escambia Gators beat the Northview Chiefs 14-3 Tuesday night in Pensacola.

Trent Knighten, Kaden Odom, Jamarkus Jefferson, Rustin Pope, Ethan Collier and Cason Burkett had one hit each for Northview.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Washington 11-1 Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.