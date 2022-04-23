Tate Aggies Get Senior Night Shutout Over PHS (With Gallery)

Tate 17, Pensacola 0

The Tate High School Aggies celebrated Senior Night with a 17-0 shutout of Pensacola High Friday night that included an 11-run third inning.

Rilee Lowery, Tucker Griffin, Caleb Murph and Jackson Penton combined on the mound for the win, allowing just one hit and combining to strike out six.

Drew Reaves and Kirk Mosey were both 2-2 at the plate. Joshiah Glodfelter, Frankie Randall, Dalton Biggs and Cade Kelley each added another hit for the Aggies. Glodfelter had two doubles, and Mosley had one.

Before the game, the Aggies honored seniors Dalton Biggs, Josiah Glodfelter, Tucker Griffin, Wiley Griffin, KIrk Mosley, Caleb Murph, Jackson Penton, Dawson Guy and Quint O’Brien.

For more photos, click here.

Gulf Breeze 7, Tate 6 (Freshman)

In freshman baseball, Gulf Breeze defeated Tate 7-6 Friday.

Pitching for the Aggies, Taite Davis went six innings, allowing five hits, four runs and striking out four. Kaleb Posta allowed six hits and three runs over one and one-third innings, while striking out three and walking one.

Trever Land hit a home run for the Aggies. Posta, Davis, Nathan Ozuna and Brayden Walker also had one hit each for Tate.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.