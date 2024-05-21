Man Convicted Of 2022 Murder At Cantonment Gas Station

An Escambia County man accused has been convicted in a 2022 shooting death at a Cantonment convenience store.

Charles Tyree Moore was convicted by an Escambia County jury of second-degree murder for the shooting death of 35-year-old Durrell Dupree Palmer at the Circle K on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road in May 2022 in an argument over the victim’s wife.

The homicide occurred at the Circle K convenience store located at the corner of Highway 29 and West Roberts Road in Cantonment at 7:30 am on Monday, May 23, 2022. At the time of the murder, the two men were engaged in a heated conversation over an argument that had begun on social media.

Video of the encounter was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras. The video showed Palmer stop at the gas pump to initiate contact with Moore, and then, after more than five minutes of intense discussion, Moore

suddenly pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Palmer four times in the torso at close range.

The shooting was witnessed by several customers.

Moore then fled the scene in his vehicle before calling 911 to turn himself in.

Deputies took him into custody within minutes on Palafox Street at Nine Mile Road (pictured below).

During the 911 call, Moore claimed he blacked out and didn’t know what happened. Investigation revealed that at the time of the shooting Palmer had a pistol located in the center console of his vehicle but that his firearm was not involved in the exchange between the two men.

Moore testified and claimed self-defense at his trial, but the jury found him guilty as charged. He will be sentenced on July 11.

Moore had no criminal history and held a concealed weapons permit.

Pictured above and below: A man was shot and killed at the Circle K at the corner of Highway 29 and West Roberts Road about 7:30 Monday morning. Pictured first below: The suspect was taken into custody minutes later on Palafox Street at Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.