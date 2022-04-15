Softball: Baker Tops Northview (With Gallery); Pace Defeats Tate

April 15, 2022

Baker 4, Northview 3

The Baker Lady Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs 4-3 Thursday night in Bratt.

Emma Gilmore went six innings in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out 10. Aubrey Stuckey went one inning in relief, giving up one run and one hit while striking out one.

Kaylin Watson went 2-3 at the plate to lead Northview. Peyton Gilchrist and Kayla Dixon each had one hit.

Pace 9, Tate 2

The Pace Lady Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 9-2 Thursday night.

Senior Courtney Lundquist pitched two innings for Tate, surrendering six hits and five runs. Jordan Smith pitched five, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two.

Lundquist went 1-4 at the plate for the Aggies.

