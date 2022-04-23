Senior Night: 1A Northview Falls Just Shy Of Gulf Breeze, No. 1 Team In 1-5A (With Gallery)

The 1A Northview Chiefs gave Gulf Breeze, the number one team in District 1-5A, a serious run on Senior Night Friday in Bratt but fell short 8-6.

The teams were scoreless through the third and tied 1-1 after four. The Chiefs took a fifth inning lead on a single by Kailyn Watson and a double by Emma Gilmore to make it 4-2 headed into the sixth inning. Gulf Breeze added three in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh for an 8-4 lead.

The Chiefs added two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a triple by Gilmore and an error.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Jamison Gilman was in the circle for the Chiefs for six innings, giving up seven runs and eight hits while striking out four. Aubrey Stuckey pitched one inning in relief, allowing two runs, two hits and striking out one.

Gilmore went 2-3 and Kayla Dixon went 2-4 to lead Northview at the plate. Chloe Ragsdale, Watson and Kaitlin Gafford each added one hit.

Before the game, Northview honored seniors Alexis Barnhill, Nevaeh Brown, Kayla Dixon, Kaitlin Gafford, Payton Gilchrist, Alanna Roberson, and Kailyn Watson on Senior Night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.