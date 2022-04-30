Semi Truck Hauling Nitric Acid Burns In Century; Prompts Evacuations (With Gallery)

April 30, 2022

A tanker truck hauling nitric acid burned this morning in Century, prompting an evacuation of the surrounding area.

The truck burned upon the canopy of the closed Panhandle gas station at the corner of Highway 29 and East Highway 4.

The cab of the truck was destroyed, but the tank of nitric acid was not compromised. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep the tank cooled.

There was damage to the gas station canopy from the fire.

Surrounding businesses were evacuated, and both Highway 29 and Highway 4 were closed closed. The Panhandle Restaurant, Marathon station and Whataburger were evacuated. Other businesses in the area were not open at the time, and there were no residences in the evacuation zone.

Train traffic was also halted temporarily; CSX’s line through Century was just feet away.

The driver, who was able to escape without injury, told authorities that he was southbound on Highway 29 when the turbo locked on his diesel engine. He was able to turn east on Highway 4 and pulled into the gas station lot before the truck stopped.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Top photo courtesy Joley Griffis for NorthEscambia.com.

