Santa Rosa Livestock Agent Charged With Shooting, Killing Donkey
April 19, 2022
A contracted Santa Rosa County livestock agent has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a donkey.
Philip Alan Hayes, 54, was charged with inhumane slaughter of livestock and felony and torture and inflicting pain and serious injury or death.
Last week, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about a donkey roaming unattended on Deaton Bridge Road. The deputies were unsuccessful in corralling the donkey. Hayes arrived and told deputies that he did not need their assistance.
Hayes allegedly used his truck to push the donkey to push the donkey about one-half a mile and down a long driveway. He showed a neighbor a rifle and said that if he could not corral the animal, “I’ve got something for it,” according to an arrest report.
Another witness told deputies that Hayes was able to feed the donkey by hand, and he refused to use a rope and halter presented to him. The witness told deputies that he shot the donkey twice.
Hayes turned himself in and was released on an $8,500 bond.
Livestock agents are contracted by the Sheriff’s Office to corral, board and find the owner of loose and at-large livestock.
Comments
2 Responses to “Santa Rosa Livestock Agent Charged With Shooting, Killing Donkey”
I wasn’t there. But if this guy’s behavior doesn’t comport with his county job description, he ought to be told to find another job as a minimum. I have been around cattle and donkeys before. Most can be corralled with a bucket of feed and a halter. I have a hard time trying to think of a situation where deadly force is required because to my knowledge there are no feral donkeys in Northwest Florida. The donkeys I have seen are generally sweet animals. If the livestock gets antsy with you, get back in your truck or on the opposite side of a fence. I hope this guy gets a fair hearing to explain what he did. But I think it’s going to be a hard sell.
I was horrified when I read about this last week. it’s frustrating if you try but can’t corral a loose animal – but killing a harmless creature out of anger??? ? That pretty donkey was no threat to anyone. the Sheriff‘s Office needs to instruct their live stock handlers to use tranquilizer guns in these cases instead of lethal force