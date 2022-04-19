Santa Rosa Livestock Agent Charged With Shooting, Killing Donkey

A contracted Santa Rosa County livestock agent has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a donkey.

Philip Alan Hayes, 54, was charged with inhumane slaughter of livestock and felony and torture and inflicting pain and serious injury or death.

Last week, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about a donkey roaming unattended on Deaton Bridge Road. The deputies were unsuccessful in corralling the donkey. Hayes arrived and told deputies that he did not need their assistance.

Hayes allegedly used his truck to push the donkey to push the donkey about one-half a mile and down a long driveway. He showed a neighbor a rifle and said that if he could not corral the animal, “I’ve got something for it,” according to an arrest report.

Another witness told deputies that Hayes was able to feed the donkey by hand, and he refused to use a rope and halter presented to him. The witness told deputies that he shot the donkey twice.

Hayes turned himself in and was released on an $8,500 bond.

Livestock agents are contracted by the Sheriff’s Office to corral, board and find the owner of loose and at-large livestock.