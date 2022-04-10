Rep. Matt Gaetz Kicks Off Reelection Campaign With Stop In Walnut Hill, Addresses FPL Rates

Incumbent Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz kicked off his reelection campaign Saturday with a stop in Walnut Hill, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at his side.

Gaetz and Greene spent most of their time on national issues — from President Joe Biden’s multiple shortcomings, to immigration, Hunter Biden’s laptop, Dr. Anthony Fauci to the war in Ukraine.

The event was held at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Walnut Hill. About 30 people gathered in a seating area that was set up in the lobby of the building, while a much larger space — big enough to have a basketball court — sat empty nearby. Many of those in attendance were not from Walnut Hill.

One person was escorted out of the event by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies after being told it was a private affair. Greene, who did not identify the man by name, described him as someone that had followed her from Georgia and was not welcome.

Walnut Hill is a small, unincorporated rural community that is almost as far as one can go to the northwest in Gaetz’s Northwest Florida district. Its population is but a tiny speck of the 800,000 or so people in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. It was his only stop Saturday in Escambia County and came after afternoon events in Crestview and Milton.

Gaetz said he was proud to visit the far corner of the district to kick off his campaign even though, as he expected, the crowd was small.

The congressman said the biggest local issue for his constituents right now is the rates charged by Florida Power & Light.

“This is what the Green New Deal looks like, because every time you get Biden out there talking about the Green New Deal and just the craziest seizures of government power, it gaslights these electric companies to be able to say, oh well, we have to turn everything into solar. And look, if they want to turn something into solar, let them go do that. But you shouldn’t have to pay today to build a solar farm that they are going to get the benefit of for the next 50 years. They should have to put in their own money building those solar farms if that’s what they want to do.

“Florida Power & Light is a very, very profitable company, and what I don’t like about it is that we don’t have a choice. You know if the person who sells cheeseburgers jacks up the price of cheeseburgers, you could go down the street and go to a competitor. But they (FPL) have these government-authorized monopolies.

“Frankly, if the Public Service Commission is going to approve these rates, Gov. DeSantis needs to go and clean house and get rid of every last one of them.”

Gaetz said his office is gathering feedback on FPL rates, and he will personally send that to the PSC and the governor so they know how it is impacting Northwest Florida.

“This is functionally a tax increase on every person in Northwest Florida because they have no choice,” Gaetz told NorthEscambia.com after the event. “They have to pay it. And it’s my intention to continue lobbying Governor DeSantis and the Public Service Commission to roll back these rates and to not approve any rate increase.

Gaetz also told us that veteran’s issues are also important locally in his district.

“We’re always dealing with veterans issues,” Gaetz said. “In Escambia County, we have a special connection to the military mission, and I see that military mission attacked from the woke generals and from the Department of Defense leadership. And so it’s very much a kitchen table issue in Northwest Florida to get our military pointed back in the right direction.”

And, during our exclusive interview, NorthEscambia.com also asked Gaetz about the lack of high speed internet in North Escambia, including Walnut Hill, as the Escambia County Commission moves forward toward finding a partner for a broadband network.

“I am concerned about over-federalizing the way different communities are looking at connectivity,” he said. “I think that that leads to too much of a one-size-fits-all system. So I prefer that work to be done more at the state and local level, not through federal grants.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.