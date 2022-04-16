Pérez Fans Six on Birthday in 6-4 Wahoos Loss

On his 19th birthday, Eury Pérez struck out six batters but ran into early trouble as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 6-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday night.

Pérez (L, 0-1) allowed a two-run homer to Trey Cabbage in the first inning, falling behind 2-0 before the Pensacola offense evened the score in the top of the second on an RBI double from Ray-Patrick Didder and RBI single from Cobie Fletcher-Vance. Rocket City added another run in the second on an Anthony Mulrine RBI double to claim a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, a potential inning-ending double play went awry as Pérez threw off target to second base. The tall righty left trailing 3-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, and Aaron Whitefield made the Blue Wahoos pay with a two-run single against Anthony Maldonado to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the sixth against Rocket City reliever Zach Linginfelter (W, 1-0) on an RBI groundout from Santiago Chávez, but couldn’t generate a sustained rally. Thomas Jones hit a solo homer against Luis Ledo (S, 1) in the ninth, bringing the score to the eventual final of 6-4.

The Blue Wahoos continue their road series against the Trash Pandas on Saturday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos