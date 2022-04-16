Pérez Fans Six on Birthday in 6-4 Wahoos Loss

April 16, 2022

On his 19th birthday, Eury Pérez struck out six batters but ran into early trouble as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 6-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday night.

Pérez (L, 0-1) allowed a two-run homer to Trey Cabbage in the first inning, falling behind 2-0 before the Pensacola offense evened the score in the top of the second on an RBI double from Ray-Patrick Didder and RBI single from Cobie Fletcher-Vance. Rocket City added another run in the second on an Anthony Mulrine RBI double to claim a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, a potential inning-ending double play went awry as Pérez threw off target to second base. The tall righty left trailing 3-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, and Aaron Whitefield made the Blue Wahoos pay with a two-run single against Anthony Maldonado to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the sixth against Rocket City reliever Zach Linginfelter (W, 1-0) on an RBI groundout from Santiago Chávez, but couldn’t generate a sustained rally. Thomas Jones hit a solo homer against Luis Ledo (S, 1) in the ninth, bringing the score to the eventual final of 6-4.

The Blue Wahoos continue their road series against the Trash Pandas on Saturday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 