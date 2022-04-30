Pensacola Bay Bridge Walking, Cycling Pathway Now Reopened To The Public

April 30, 2022

The Pensacola Bay Bridge multiuse path has reopened. allowing people to walk, run or cycle between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

The 10-footvwide lighted path includes six scenic overlooks, each equipped with shaded seating areas that provide panoramic views of Pensacola Bay. The path is intended for bicyclists and pedestrians. Motorized vehicles and fishing are not permitted on the path.

The three-plus mile path sustained significant damage during Hurricane Sally and had been closed for repairs and improvements since the storm made landfall in September 2020.

Construction continues on the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. The entire project is currently estimated for completion later this year.

