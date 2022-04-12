Partly Sunny Today; Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

For the firth consecutive week, severe storms are once again possible.

There is a slight (2 of 5) chance in much of North Escambia and marginal (1 of 5) in the rest of the county Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Potential threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail and perhaps a brief tornado.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.