Northview’s Gilman, McGhee And Grantham Named FFA American Degree Candidates

Amber Gilman, Meredith McGhee and Leia Grantham from Northview High School have been selected as Florida FFA American Degree candidates.

Each had years of recordkeeping  and hard work on FFA supervised agricultural experiences, community service, competitions and FFA events.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.