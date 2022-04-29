Northview Lady Chiefs Close Regular Season With Big 20-5 Win Over Catholic

The Northview Lady Chiefs wrapped up their regular season with a big 20-5 win over Pensacola Catholic Thursday night.

The Chiefs had a huge fifth inning with 13 runs.

Jamison Gilman earned the win, allowing seven hits and five runs.

Gilchrist went 3-3 to lead Northview at the plate. Gilman, Emma Gilmore, Kailyn Watson and Kaitlin Gafford each added two hits. Chloe Ragsdale, Kayla Dixon, Alanna Roberson and Aubrey Stuckey had one hit apiece.

The Chiefs racked up 18 stolen bases, including four from Emma Gilmore.

The No. 3 Northview Lady Chiefs move into the 1-1A district quarterfinals on Monday against No 6 Laurel Hill.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.