Northview Chiefs Fall To Pace

The Northview Chiefs fell to Pace 14-6 Wednesday night in Pace.

Northview’s Aubrey Stuckey allowed seven hits and six runs in four innings while striking out one. Jamison Gilman went for one inning, allowing four runs and one hit and striking out one. Alexis Barnhill went for one inning, giving up four runs, four hits and striking out one.

Kayla Dixon hit a home run for the Chiefs in the fifth inning.

Gilman led the Chiefs at the plate, going 3-4, and Emma Gilmore was 2-4. Stuckey, Dixon, Peyton Gilchrist, Kailyn Watson and Makayla Golson added one hit each.

