Northview Baseball Shuts Out PHS 19-0 On ‘Logan Night’

April 12, 2022

The Northview Chiefs shut out the Pensacola High Tigers 19-0 in three innings Monday on “Logan Night”.

It was Senior Night for the Chiefs as they honored Logan Misenar, Northview varsity baseball’s only senior.

Luke Bridges led the Chiefs at the plate as they played through a light rain. Bridges went 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Josh Landis went 2-2 with five RBIs and two runs; and Cason Burkett was 2-2 with four RBIs and two runs. Kaden Odom and Rustin Pope had one hit each.

Odom, Clayton Allen and Landis were on the mound for one inning each, allowing a combined one hit and striking out six.

For more photo, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

