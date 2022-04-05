Northview Baseball Beats Flomaton; NHS Softball Tops Baker; Pace Over Tate Softball

Northview 10, Flomaton 4

The Northview Chiefs stormed past the Flomaton Hurricanes 10-4 Monday in Bratt.

Cason Burkett earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, going three and a third innings while allowing three hits and one run while striking out four. Jamarkus Jefferson three two and two thirds innings, allowing three hits, three runs and striking out six.

Flomaton’s Will Smith gave up three runs and one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Caleb Silbernagel tossed five and a third innings, surrounding six hits, seven runs and striking out two.

Josh Landis and Kaden Odom led Northview at the plate with two hits each. Jefferson, Wyatt Scruggs and Trent Knighten each added one hit.

Nicholas Turner went 2-4 for Flomaton. Smith, Bradley Freeman, Will Rollin and C. Spann added one hit apiece.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

SOFTBALL

Northview 3, Baker 1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Baker Gators 3-1 Monday night in Baker.

The game was tied at one going into the top of the seventh when Northview’s Payton Gilchrist doubled on a 2-2 count to make it 3-1.

Jamison Gilman pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 10.

Kailyn Watson and Chole Ragsdale had two hits each to lead Northview at the plate. Gilchrist, Kaitlin Gafford and Gilman each had one hit.

Pace 6, Tate 0

Pace defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 6-0 Monday night.

Courtney Lundquist went seven innings for Tate, allowing six runs, 10 hits and striking out four.

The Aggies had no hits.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.