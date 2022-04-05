Northview Baseball Beats Flomaton; NHS Softball Tops Baker; Pace Over Tate Softball

April 5, 2022

Northview 10, Flomaton 4

The Northview Chiefs stormed past the Flomaton Hurricanes 10-4 Monday in Bratt.

Cason Burkett earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, going three and a third innings while allowing three hits and one run while striking out four. Jamarkus Jefferson  three two and two thirds innings, allowing three hits, three runs and striking out six.

Flomaton’s Will Smith gave up three runs and one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Caleb Silbernagel tossed five and a third innings, surrounding six hits, seven runs and striking out two.

Josh Landis and Kaden Odom led Northview at the plate with two hits each. Jefferson, Wyatt Scruggs and Trent Knighten each added one hit.

Nicholas Turner went 2-4 for Flomaton. Smith, Bradley Freeman, Will Rollin and C. Spann added one hit apiece.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

SOFTBALL

Northview 3, Baker 1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Baker Gators 3-1 Monday night in Baker.

The game was tied at one going into the top of the seventh when Northview’s Payton Gilchrist doubled on a 2-2 count to make it 3-1.

Jamison Gilman pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 10.

Kailyn Watson and Chole Ragsdale had two hits each to lead Northview at the plate. Gilchrist, Kaitlin Gafford and Gilman each had one hit.

Pace 6, Tate 0

Pace defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 6-0 Monday night.

Courtney Lundquist went seven innings for Tate, allowing six runs, 10 hits and striking out four.

The Aggies had no hits.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 