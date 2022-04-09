Motorcyclist Injured In Cantonment Crash

One person was injured in a crash Friday night on Highway 29 at Tree Street.

A passenger car and motorcycle collided near a gas station across from International Paper.

The motorcyclist was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the cash occurred. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.