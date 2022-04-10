Mom, 3-Year Old Able To Escape Fiery Beulah Wreck

April 10, 2022

A mom and her three-year old son were able to escape from their wrecked vehicle before it burned Saturday afternoon near Beulah.

Someone drove up to the Beulah Fire Station and reported a vehicle accident in front of the Highway 90 weight station. Firefighters arrived found a single SUV had crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Engine 2 firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading into a wooded area.

The mom and her son were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 