Mom, 3-Year Old Able To Escape Fiery Beulah Wreck

A mom and her three-year old son were able to escape from their wrecked vehicle before it burned Saturday afternoon near Beulah.

Someone drove up to the Beulah Fire Station and reported a vehicle accident in front of the Highway 90 weight station. Firefighters arrived found a single SUV had crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Engine 2 firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading into a wooded area.

The mom and her son were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.