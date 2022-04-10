Mom, 3-Year Old Able To Escape Fiery Beulah Wreck
April 10, 2022
A mom and her three-year old son were able to escape from their wrecked vehicle before it burned Saturday afternoon near Beulah.
Someone drove up to the Beulah Fire Station and reported a vehicle accident in front of the Highway 90 weight station. Firefighters arrived found a single SUV had crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
Engine 2 firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading into a wooded area.
The mom and her son were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments