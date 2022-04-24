Molino Park Elementary Holds Community Helpers Day (With Photo Gallery)

They are the folks that make the community go round. And they’ve got cool tools, and trucks, sirens and other gadgets and gizmos.

Molino Park Elementary School held their annual Community Helpers Day on Friday.

The event included personnel and equipment from the Florida Highway Patrol, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, Escambia County School District Maintenance Department, a towing company, dentist and more.

Students also dressed as their favorite community helpers, such as firefighters, police officers, teachers, nurses and others.

