Molino Man Gets Five Years For Fleeing From Deputies After Alleged Assault

A Molino man was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison for fleeing from deputies after allegedly attempting to run over a woman.

Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced 42-year old Brian Lamar Dukes to five years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence. An additional charged of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The August 13. 2021, incident occurred at the Forest Creek Apartments on Patton Drive. A female called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and stated that a black male in a dark colored SUV was attempting to murder her by backing his vehicle toward her at a high rate of speed.

A deputy observed Dukes’ SUV on Gulf Beach Highway and attempted a traffic stop, but Dukes fled at speeds approaching 90 mph. The pursuit ended when Dukes drove into a ditch in front of the Perdido Bay Emergency Room. He ran, but deputies quickly caught up with him, took him to the ground and placed him under arrest.