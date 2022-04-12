McDavid Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Battery On Sheriff’s Deputies

A McDavid man is accused of the aggravated assault and the battery of two Escambia County sheriff’s deputies.

David Bruce Christ, 32, was charged with battery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting an officer with violence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 3500 block of North Pine Barren Road where Christ had allegedly head-butted his girlfriend and injured her nose.

As a deputy attempted to detain Christ, he tensed and pulled away, according to an arrest report. As two deputies struggled with Christ on the ground, he placed his hands under his body. A deputy attempted to use a collapsible baton to pry Christ’s right arm from under his body. As the suspect continued to “fight and roll”, the deputy lost grip on the baton.

Christ managed to get to his hands and knees, grabbed the collapsible baton and threatened, “do you want me to hit you with this”, the report states. As Christ continued to ignore commands and turned toward a deputy, the deputy fired his Taser and pulled the trigger about four times. The Taser had little to no effect on Christ, likely because of a jacket he was wearing, the arrest report continues.

Other deputies arrived on scene and assisted in taking Christ into custody. After he was placed in a deputy’s vehicle, he was “temporarily” hobbled after he began violently kicking the door, the report states.

One deputy suffered an abrasion to a finger and chin, and another was kicked in his chest, according to the ECSO.

The victim told deputies she told Christ that their relationship was over, and that’s when he head-butted her face. Several other people were present at the home at the time of the incident, including a seven-year old child.

Later at the jail, Christ stated the victim had head-butted him, and he “expressed his disapproval” about how he was arrest, the report continues.

Christ remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $42,000.