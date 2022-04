Kingsfield Elementary Book Fair Continues; Family Night Is Thursday

The Scholastic Book Fair is continuing through Friday at Kingsfield Elementary School.

Parents can shop during family night on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

Parents and guardians can crate an eWallet to give their children a safe, cashless way to shop the book fair at school or online. Click or tap here to begin.

