Kimbro-Cothron Named Tate High’s Sunshine State Scholar Nominee

Raegan Kimbro-Cothron was selected as Tate’s Sunshine State Scholar Nominee based on her excellent PSAT scores, EOC scores, and her high GPA. Her participation in dual enrollment math classes and her community service hours helped push her to the top of Tate’s selection list, according to the school.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.