Kenny Ray Pierson, Jr.

April 6, 2022

Kenny Ray Pierson, Jr. passed away on March 30, 2022 at the age of 47. He was born on March 18, 1977 in Pensacola, Florida. Kenny worked for Timber Contractors as a logger.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond “Bum” and Jeanette Pierson; and his paternal great grandparents, Raymond L. and Rose Pierson.

Kenny is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Ray Pierson, II and Kolton Pierson; daughter, Kensley Pierson; parents, Kenneth Ray, Sr. and Shannon Holmes Pierson; sister, Alexis Pierson; niece, Kenleigh Bienias; aunt and uncle, Acie and Brenda Dickerson; aunt, Barbara Joyner; and uncle. Jeff Holmes.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM, on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Cora Baptist Church Cemetery, Jay, Florida.

The family will receive friends at 10AM prior to services.

