James Rickey Dunn

Mr. James Rickey Dunn, age 61, passed away, Friday, March 25, 2022, peacefully at his home in Flomaton, AL. He was born in Mobile, AL; and had resided most of his life in Flomaton, AL.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Clinton Dunn, and grandparents, John and Genieve Biggs, and Jimmy and Jesse Dunn.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his mother, Carolyn Boutwell, of Flomaton, AL; one brother, Tod (Vanessa) Dunn, of Century, FL; one sister, Patricia Dunn, of Flomaton, AL; one nephew, Jeremy Dunn, of Flomaton, two nieces, Lisa Dunn Hagan, of Flomaton, AL; and Amanda Dunn Kyser, of Mobile, AL.

Private service will be held at a later date.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.