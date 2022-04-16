Glodfelter Throws Complete Game Shutout As No. 2 Tate Beats No. 1 Pace; Pace JV tops Tate

Tate 2, Pace 0

Josiah Glodfelter threw a complete game shutout as the No. 2 Tate Aggies beat the No. 1 Pace Patriots 2-0 Friday night in Pace.

Glodfelter allowed just one hit in seven innings, striking out nine in 97 pitches on the mound for the Aggies during the district matchup.

Madox Land, Bray Touchstone, Frankie Randall, Cade Kelly and Kirk Mosley had one hit each for the Aggies at the plate.

The Aggie improved to 16-2, and the Patriots fell to 15-3.

For more photos from both varsity and junior varsity games, click or tap here.

Pace 6, Tate 5 (JV)

The junior varsity Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 6-5 Friday night.

The Aggies scored five in the fifth inning to take the lead, only to see a Pace batter ground out and score a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Gabe Patterson was on the mound for Tate, allowing one hit and two runs in two innings, and striking out two. Hayden St. Amant, Neal Croom and Tristin Lynn pitched in relief, collectively allowing two hits, two runs and striking out one.

Michael Sardar, Conner Hassell, Javin Floyd and Ketch King each had one hit at the plate for the Aggies.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.