Freshmen Tate Aggies Drop Double Header To Pace (With Gallery)

The freshmen Tate Aggies dropped both games of a double header to Pace Thursday.

Pace 6, Tate 4 (Freshmen)

Nathan Ozuna went three innings for the Aggies, allowing six runs on three hits while striking out four. Brodie Rhodes went for two innings, allowing three hits, no runs and striking out one.

Ozuna went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Trevor Land and Brayden Beck added one hit each.

Pace 3, Tate 2 (Freshmen)

In the second game of the freshman double header, Pace topped Tate 3-2.

Edgar Sheppard took the loss for Tate, allowing one hit and three runs over five innings, while striking out seven.

Taite Davis led the Aggies at 2-3. Nathan Ozuna, Kaydon Biggs, Bayden Walker and Zane Walker each had a hit for Tate.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.