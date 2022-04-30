Fowler Avenue Now ‘No Trucks’, Speed Limit Lowered On Barrineau Lane, No Parking On Woodbridge, Pinebrake

The Escambia County Commission recently implemented several new traffic restrictions.

The speed limit on Barrineau Lane was lowered from 35 to 25 mph.

Fowler Avenue was restricted as “no trucks” with a weight limit of 10,500 pounds from West Nine Mile Road to West Nine and One Half Mile Road. “No truck” signs were previously placed in the area, but the commission’s recently action officially set the weight limit on the record.

“No truck” restrictions with a weight limit of 10,500 pounds were also established on Sun Valley Drive from Michigan Avenue to Rainbow Avenue, on Pipeline Road from Michigan Avenue to Rainbow Avenue, and on Pipeline Road from Rainbow Avenue to Commerce Park Circle

No parking zones were established on the right of way of Woodbridge Drive and Pinebrake Lane off University Parkway.