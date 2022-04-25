Florida Gas Prices Decline A Penny After Jumping Last Week

Florida gas prices are gradually moving lower after rising 10 cents last week from $4.01 to $4.11 per gallon. Drivers are now paying an average price a penny lower at $4.10 per gallon.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $3.91.

In North Escambia, a low of $3.84 could be found Sunday night at a gas station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the price per gallon bottomed out at $3.76 at stations on Nine Mile Road and the warehouse clubs.

“The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week. Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5-10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.